Serge + Jane, a boutique shop in Edina, is featuring two new local artists in its walking gallery. The artists are Jeff Potter and Michael Russel. Their artwork will be up through the end of the year and viewable during the store’s open hours.
The store will be celebrating the new artists with a preview night on Thursday, Oct. 14, 4-6 p.m. with a wine and cheese party, open to all.
Potter, a photographer, has been obsessed with his craft since his first Polaroid Instamatic, through rolls of iSO 400, to the iPhone, a news release said.
His collection, “Boy Alone” features his son and muse for this series, Luc, whom he has photographed since he was 2 years old, staring off into the distance framed by interesting scenes and situations, the news release said. Most are black and white images, some have unexpected pops of color and all have been taken on his iPhone. Potter has also been the store’s guest bartender and occasionally works on its men’s floor with his interests in cocktail and vinyl.
Russel is an abstract expressionist painter, printmaker and graphic artist.
In his artist statement, Russel shares, “My abstract paintings are inspired by refractive and translucent nature of color and light. I am transfixed by the phenomenon of how light transforms space and color into its purest natural state. Color cannot exist without light; in darkness all color is hidden or muted. But when light passes through or reflects off a material color vibrates and makes itself known. This is the profound nature of creation that allows me to see the chaos and order of color in my work,” according to the news release.
