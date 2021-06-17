Edina boutique Serge + Jane has installed its second series of art by local artists in its walking gallery, located at the shop, 4532 France Ave. S.
From the first floor up, Emma Roden, a Minneapolis music and lifestyle photographer, has photography pieces displayed of local performers and venues. Shots include those from the stage and back stage. Roden first started taking photos of landscapes, animals and friends, but later decided to focus on music photography. “There’s an urge to help my audience feel as though they are at the concert themselves,” Roden said in an artist biography.
From the first floor down, Isabelle Skoog, of Minneapolis, is showing a custom series of line drawings on multimedia paper of the store’s namesakes, Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin. Skoog primarily uses ink and gouache in her art. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art history and trained in Florence, Italy.
Skoog’s interests of global travel, cultures and history reflect strongly in her work, she said in an artist biography.
All pieces will be for sale with 100% of the sales going back to the artists.
“We are so thrilled to share these talented, young artists with our shoppers,” a Serge + Jane press release said.
An art exhibition with drinks, snacks, music, rooftop views and extended shopping hours will take place to preview the pieces on Thursday, June 17, from 5-7 p.m. The pieces will stay up in the store past the event.
