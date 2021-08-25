Richfield residents were mailed a letter recently that contained hauler contact information for the transition to organized garbage collection.
If residents participating in the program wish to change their current trash cart size ahead of organized collection starting the week of Oct. 4, they must email their new hauler by Sept. 1, at the email address listed below.
Residents must also do this if they are interested in signing up for the every-other-week trash collection option.
If a resident does not have email access, they can call 612-861-9188 and city staff will be able to assist. Residents may request different cart sizes for all services after Dec. 1, as well.
For information, contact:
• Aspen Waste, ssanders@aspenwaste.com
• Republic Services, RichfieldServiceChange@republicservices.com
• Waste Management, Wmrichfieldsetup@wm.com
