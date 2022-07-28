Senate DFL Leader Melisa López Franzen (DFL-Edina) and Sen. Kari Dziedzic (DFL-Minneapolis) were recognized July 14 by a housing group for their work this year to expand homeownership and to make housing more affordable across Minnesota, according to a DFL news release.

The lawmakers were honored with the “2022 Housing Leadership Award” by Housing First Minnesota for their “commitment to a vibrant housing market” and for promoting “homeownership opportunities for everyone, everywhere,” the news release said.

