Fifteen residents and staff of Avidor Edina, a 55-plus active adult community in Edina, helped clean up a half-mile stretch of Eden Avenue, just west of Interstate 100, on Earth Day April 22.
Edina Mayor Jim Hovland joined the group as they cleaned up their neighborhood.
Among the residents participating were Tom and Heather Reusse, who celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary that day.
Each member of the cleanup crew had collection bags and grabbers, courtesy of the city of Edina. In all, the group collected 11 bags of garbage.
“The idea is to rid our section of Edina of any trash that has ended up in parking lots, or on roadsides since the last time a large scale cleanup was done,” Deena Carlson, the lead leasing advisor for Avidor Edina, said in a press release.
