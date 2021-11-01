Village Shores Senior Living Community is hosting several “Seniors Sip, Savor & Tour” opportunities during November.
All of the November presentations will also be held at the Village Shores facility at 6501 Woodlake Drive, Richfield.
The programs are as follows:
- Seniors Lunch and Learn - Curious about Senior Living? Love winter and decorating for the holidays?
Thursday, Nov. 4, 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m.
Senior neighbors, join in for lunch and tours of three model apartments. Kathy Banta, personal shopper and stylist, will host a presentation on Small Space Holiday Decorating.
------------------
- Seniors Sip, Savor & Tour - Curious about Senior Living? Are you a veteran?
Thursday, Nov. 11, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Senior neighbors who are veterans, join in for a tour 3 model apartments followed by breakfast and mix and mingle with resident veterans. Visiting Angels and St Croix Hospice will be on hand to answer questions and share information about the services they provide.
RSVP ONLY to Susan at 612-746-4706
-------
- Seniors Sip, Savor & Tour for Kappa Deltas
Curious about Senior Living? Are you a Kappa Delta?
Thursday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Senior KD neighbors, join in for lunch and tour of 3 model apartments, followed by stroll through our Tour of Trees (55+ donated and decorated by our community partners)
RSVP ONLY to Susan at 612-746-4706
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.