village shores 2

Village Shores Senior Living Community is hosting several “Seniors Sip, Savor & Tour” opportunities during November.

All of the November presentations will also be held at the Village Shores facility at 6501 Woodlake Drive, Richfield.

The programs are as follows:

- Seniors Lunch and Learn - Curious about Senior Living? Love winter and decorating for the holidays?

Thursday, Nov. 4, 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m.

Senior neighbors, join in for lunch and tours of three model apartments. Kathy Banta, personal shopper and stylist, will host a presentation on Small Space Holiday Decorating. 

------------------

- Seniors Sip, Savor & Tour - Curious about Senior Living? Are you a veteran?

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Senior neighbors who are veterans, join in for a tour 3 model apartments followed by breakfast and mix and mingle with resident veterans. Visiting Angels and St Croix Hospice will be on hand to answer questions and share information about the services they provide.

RSVP ONLY to Susan at 612-746-4706

-------

- Seniors Sip, Savor & Tour for Kappa Deltas

Curious about Senior Living? Are you a Kappa Delta?

Thursday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Senior KD neighbors, join in for lunch and tour of 3 model apartments, followed by stroll through our Tour of Trees (55+ donated and decorated by our community partners)

RSVP ONLY to Susan at 612-746-4706

