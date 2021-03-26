Edina High School senior Haley Reeck has been named a 2021 Athena Senior Award recipient.

Haley plays varsity soccer and lacrosse and is a captain on both teams. She will be honored by the Minneapolis Athena Banquet committee along with other metro Athena recipients this spring. She has committed to play Division I Lacrosse at University of Louisville.

The Athena Award honors outstanding female senior athletes for their athletic achievements. The award is based on excellence in individual sports for participation and accomplishments in team sports.

