The Democratic-Farmer-Labor incumbent in Senate District 63 and the DFL candidate in House District 63B won election to seats that serve precincts in Richfield.

Sen. Patricia Torres Ray earned more than three-quarters of the vote in her re-election bid. She received 40,472 votes, good for 77.8% of votes cast in the election. Republican Party candidate Diane Napper received 8,113 votes, good for 15.6%. Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate Chris Wright received 3,397 votes.

House District 63B Rep. Jean Wagenius is retiring at the end of the year, and the seat will remain with the DFL, as Emma Greenman received more than 73% of votes cast in the election. Her 18,835 votes bested Republican Party candidate Frank Pafko, who received 4,894 votes. Legal Marijuana Now candidate Dennis Schuller received 1,195 votes.

The seats include precincts in Richfield and Minneapolis.

Vote totals are based upon the Minnesota Secretary of State’s reporting as of Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments