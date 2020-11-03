The Democratic-Farmer-Labor incumbents will return to their seats in Minnesota Senate District 50.
Sen. Melissa Halvorson Wiklund, Rep. Michael Howard (House District 50A) and Rep. Andrew Carlson (House District 50B) won re-election Tuesday.
Wiklund defeated Republican Party challenger Dean Mumbleau by a 2-1 margin. Wiklund received 29,973 votes, while Mumbleau received 15,032. Senate District 50 includes the majority of Bloomington as well as precincts in Richfield.
Howard, of Richfield, was better than a 2-1 winner over Republican Party challenger Tim Johnson. His 14,388 votes in the district serving precincts in both Bloomington and Richfield bested the 6,601 votes Johnson received.
Carlson’s margin of victory was the lowest of the three races. His 15,191 votes for the house district wholly within Bloomington was nearly 63% of ballots cast. Republican Party challenger Gary Heyer received 8,910 votes, nearly 37% of the ballots cast.
Vote totals are based upon the Minnesota Secretary of State’s reporting as of Tuesday night.
