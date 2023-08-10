The Senate District 50 Democratic-Farmer-Labor party, serving precincts in Edina and Bloomington, will host its annual summer picnic this weekend.

The picnic is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Bush Lake Park Shelter No. 2, 9401 W. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington.

  

