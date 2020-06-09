League of Women Voters Bloomington will host a primary election forum next week.

The forum will be held without an audience, and features the two Republican Party candidates for Minnesota State Senate District 49, which serves precincts in Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina and Minnetonka. 

Each candidate will self-introduce, then respond to questions from a moderator.

League of Women Voters Bloomington invites Senate District 49 residents to submit questions to lwvbloomington@lwvmn.org by June 21.

The forum will subsequently be posted on bloomingtonmn.gov, lwvmn.org/bloomington and facebook.com/lwvbloomingtonpage.com.

League of Women Voters Bloomington is a nonpartisan political organization which does not support or oppose any political candidates or parties. League of Women Voters works to promote voting and educate voters.

