League of Women Voters Bloomington will host a primary election forum next week.
The forum will be held without an audience, and features the two Republican Party candidates for Minnesota State Senate District 49, which serves precincts in Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina and Minnetonka.
Each candidate will self-introduce, then respond to questions from a moderator.
League of Women Voters Bloomington invites Senate District 49 residents to submit questions to lwvbloomington@lwvmn.org by June 21.
The forum will subsequently be posted on bloomingtonmn.gov, lwvmn.org/bloomington and facebook.com/lwvbloomingtonpage.com.
League of Women Voters Bloomington is a nonpartisan political organization which does not support or oppose any political candidates or parties. League of Women Voters works to promote voting and educate voters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.