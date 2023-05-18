Sen. Alice Mann

Sen. Alice Mann (DFL-Edina) plans to spend the next two weeks away from the State Capitol after having her gallbladder removed, she announced in a statement May 18.

“Earlier this week, I suffered from a medical emergency. I was diagnosed with cholecystitis, inflammation of the gallbladder,” Mann said in the statement. “My doctor informed me that I needed emergency surgery to remove my gallbladder. While the timing is not ideal, I am recovering without complications from this painful surgery. At the advice of my doctor, I will be spending the next two weeks away from the Capitol.”

