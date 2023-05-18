Sen. Alice Mann (DFL-Edina) plans to spend the next two weeks away from the State Capitol after having her gallbladder removed, she announced in a statement May 18.
“Earlier this week, I suffered from a medical emergency. I was diagnosed with cholecystitis, inflammation of the gallbladder,” Mann said in the statement. “My doctor informed me that I needed emergency surgery to remove my gallbladder. While the timing is not ideal, I am recovering without complications from this painful surgery. At the advice of my doctor, I will be spending the next two weeks away from the Capitol.”
This session, Mann was the chief author of the Paid Family and Medical leave bill in the Senate. The bill establishes a state-run insurance program that will provide paid time off for workers dealing with family or medical issues.
The Senate and House both passed their respective visions of the bill, and Mann had intended to present the resulting Conference Committee Report on the Senate floor. Both chambers will then vote on the report, which reconciles the House and Senate bills. The House and Senate are expected to adopt the report before sending the bill to Gov. Tim Walz, who has said he will sign it into law.
“I am thankful for my Senate colleagues who have stepped up and will help bring the Paid Family and Medical Leave legislation to the finish line,” Mann said.
She added that though she will not be physically present at the Capitol, she will still be working. “I will continue to be active during the final week of the legislative session; by reading my emails, communicating with my colleagues, and utilizing remote voting.”
Mann represents Senate District 50, which covers parts of Edina and Bloomington.
