The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials announced their new board members and officers for its 2021–22 term. State Senator Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina) was appointed as a first-term board member.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed to serve on the NALEO board,” López Franzen said.
She added, “I look forward to working with the board members to continue the tradition of lifting up and empowering the Latino community. I am thrilled at the opportunity to engage with other national Latino leaders to foster ideas and collaborate for a more united America.”
The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials is a non-partisan leadership organization of the nation’s more than 6,800 Latino-elected and appointed officials, according to a press release. More information can be found at trimurl.co/PYp9nK.
