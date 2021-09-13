Sen. Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina) was elected to the position of Senate Minority Leader by Minnesota Senate-DFLers Sept. 13.
The election came after Sen. Susan Kent announced that she was stepping down from the position earlier this month.
“It is truly an honor to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the next Senate DFL Caucus Leader. Our caucus represents the values that Minnesotans across the state share, and I am looking forward to continuing the important work we have yet to do on behalf of our state,” López Franzen said in a statement.
López Franzen, who represents Senate District 49, stepped down from her position as the Senate-DFL’s assistant minority leader in July due to the chamber’s handling of a sexual harassment claim, she said at the time.
López Franzen, who in her district represents all of Edina and areas of Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012. She is the first senator to serve in this role who is a member of the People of Color and Indigenous caucus, a press release said.
In a statement after the election, López Franzen emphasized the Senate DFL’s intention to work to support students, address climate change and protect democracy through supporting fair redistricting and expanding voter access.
“I am committed to working with my Republican colleagues and other state leaders to accomplish these priorities on behalf of Minnesota families,” she said.
