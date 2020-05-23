The Edina Heritage Preservation Commission and city staff have created a map for self-guided walking tours of the historic area near Edina City Hall and Edina Country Club.
The tour lists 12 stops, featuring photos and information about each location. Walkers can learn about the Wooddale Avenue Bridge, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Minnehaha Grange Hall, Baird House, Edina Mill, Cahill School, Yancey Farm, Brown Farm, Browndale Bridge and the Edina Country Club District.
The walking tour map can be found online at EdinaMN.gov/HistoricWalk. The loop is about 3 miles or 6,000 steps.
“Learning about Edina’s history deepens our pride for this place we call home,” said Annie Schilling, chair of the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission. “Edina began as an innovative and industrious community. This walking tour gives a snapshot of the incredible beginnings of Edina. Slowing down and learning about the historic resources we pass by day after day gives us all the opportunity to remember where we began and why we are so proud to live in Edina.”
The map was created for Heritage Preservation Month, which is celebrated during May.
For more information, visit EdinaMN.gov or contact Assistant City Planner Emily Bodeker at 952-826-0462.
