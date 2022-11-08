fw13nwthreeriversguide segreto.jpg

Louise M. Segreto

Louise M. Segreto defeated Michael St. John in the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the Three Rivers Park District Board of Directors.

Segreto, an attorney residing in Edina, took about 65% of the vote for the District 4 seat, which represents Richfield (except precincts 6 and 9), Edina, Minnetonka, Hopkins (except Precinct 2) and several smaller west metro cities.

