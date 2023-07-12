Museum of Illusions 1

The new Museum of Illusions at Mall of America provides mind-bending displays, including illusions that invite visitors to participate, such as a head-on-a-platter display. (Submitted photo)

Seeing is believing, although a new Mall of America attraction is aiming to make it difficult to see what you believe.

The Museum of Illusions opened in May at the Bloomington mall, and unlike the traveling exhibits that come and go at the mall each year, this museum aims to stick around for a while.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments