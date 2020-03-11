Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will speak this weekend in Richfield.

Simon will discuss Minnesota caucuses and the primary election during a meeting of the DFL Senior Caucus, which begins noon Saturday, March 14, at Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave.

Info: 612-718-0621 (Linda)

