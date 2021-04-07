Bloomington Public Schools is on a fast track to line up its replacement for Supt. Les Fujitake.

The Bloomington Board of Education approved a contract with the Minnesota School Boards Association for assistance with a search process to fill Fujitake’s position.

Fujitake announced last month that he would not seek an extension of his current three-year contract, which expires June 30.

The modified search includes a job posting for two weeks, which began April 5. The School Board met with an MSBA representative during an April 7 meeting to develop a search timeline, discuss and design stakeholder feedback and determine the interview process.

MSBA will conduct a qualifications survey of community members and district personnel, facilitate stakeholder interview sessions with potential candidates and summarize the stakeholder input from the survey and interview sessions for the board. The MSBA services contract will not exceed $4,800.

The school board is targeting mid-May to complete the process.

