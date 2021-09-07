The body of a missing girl was recovered Tuesday afternoon near Rosland Park, according to a city press release.
The girl, 2-and-a-half-year-old Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed, went missing around 5 p.m. Sept. 6. in the area of Rosland Park. This kicked off a search that lasted more than 18 hours.
“On behalf of the City, I want to send our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of this young girl,” Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn said in the press release. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this devastating tragedy.”
Members of the Hennepin County Water Rescue team located the girl’s body in the water adjacent to Rosland Park shortly after 1 p.m., the city said.
Additional details will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office at a later time. An Edina Police investigation is still ongoing.
Several agencies in the region aided Edina law enforcement personnel, totaling more than 150 people. This included the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Task Force 1, and police and fire crews from the neighboring cities of Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Richfield, Rogers, Savage and St. Louis Park.
“We are appreciative of all those who aided in this search, including our law enforcement and fire and rescue partners as well as those in the surrounding areas,” Milburn added.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.
