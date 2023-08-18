Richfield Cub Scout Pack 384 and scout troops will host a scouting experience demonstration this weekend in Richfield.

The demonstration will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Augsburg Park, 7000 Nicollet Ave.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments