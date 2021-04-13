Scout, a “destination handsome” apparel and gift boutique, opened at 3927 Market St. at 50th & France in Edina on April 5. This is their second location, after launching in August 2018 in St. Paul’s West 7th neighborhood.
Scout looks to expand Edina’s shopping palette with their unique approach to clothing, home goods and gifts.
They offer casual, outdoorsy brands that focus on planet-positive and environmentally conscious materials and business practices. Scout is also queer-friendly and is dedicated to establishing spaces that are inclusive and open to all, according to a press release.
Scout will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Scout’s opening marks one of a number of new spring additions to Nolan Mains, including shops Brooke & Lou and Dugo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.