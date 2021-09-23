A Bloomington home will host a fundraiser for Scleroderma Warriors, a nonprofit organization that provides higher education grant opportunities to students affected by Scleroderma.
The Scleroderma Warriors Hot Dog Party is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the southwest Bloomington home of Melanie Gornick, founder and Chairwoman of Scleroderma Warriors. The party features Nathan’s Hot Dogs, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, music, games and prizes, raffles, a silent auction and children’s activities.
Scleroderma is an autoimmune disease in which one’s overactive immune system attacks the skin and internal organs. Scleroderma is a progressive disease for which there is no cure.
Tickets are $30 and dogs are welcome.
Tickets and additional information are available online at tr.im/sw21.
