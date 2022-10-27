A 15-year veteran of the Edina Police Department has been named lieutenant.
Ryan Schultz was promoted to the position, effective Sept. 6. He oversees the department’s Administrative Division, which includes the Emergency Dispatch Center, Records, Animal Control, administrative support staff and community service officers. He will also manage the department’s Special Operations teams – the SWAT, Crisis Negotiations, Mobile Field Force and UAS units.
“I am grateful and excited to be part of the Edina Police Department’s leadership team,” Schultz said. “The employees make Edina a great place to work!”
Having an interest in law enforcement from a young age, Schultz was a police explorer from 1999-2003 and then served as a community service officer from 2003-2007. He earned an associate degree from Normandale Community College and a bachelor’s degree in police science from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota – Minneapolis.
He was hired by the Edina Police Department as a patrol officer in 2007. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014. Over the course of his career with the Edina Police Department, he has served as bicycle officer, motorcycle officer, field training officer, crisis negotiation team leader and SWAT team leader.
Schultz succeeds Aaron White in the position. White was recently promoted to deputy police chief.
For more information on the Edina Police Department, visit EdinaMN.gov or call 952-826-1610.
