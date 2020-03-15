Updated 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
Bloomington Public Schools will close its schools beginning Monday, March 16, in response to the coronoavirus pandemic.
From its Sunday afternoon announcement via the district's Facebook page:
"Bloomington Public Schools will be closed beginning tomorrow, Monday, March 16, through the end of spring break, Friday, March 27. We will provide additional information later today on our website and by email regarding distance learning plans and other contingency plans."
All Bloomington Public Schools students were released two hours early on Friday, March 13, to allow teachers and support staff to prepare distance learning in the event the district is advised to close schools due to the coronavirus outbreak, the district announced March 12.
District updates are available online at tr.im/covid19.
City of Bloomington announcements
The city of Bloomington has announced building closures and activity cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Bloomington Ice Garden, 3600 W. 98th St., Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., and Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, closed at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 22.
Several events scheduled for this weekend have been canceled, including the BIG Ice Show and Minnesota Recreation Hockey Tournament at Bloomington Ice Garden and the indoor farmers market at Bloomington Civic Plaza.
Also canceled is the state of the city luncheon March 18 at Mall of America’s Radisson Blu. The presentation is also scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at Bloomington Civic Plaza. The presentation will take place, but it will not be open to the public. It will be available via online streaming, according to Bloomington City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.
The Bloomington City Council meeting remains scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 16.
"We will be implementing "social distancing" within the chambers during meetings and encouraging community members to watch the meeting on cable/internet unless they have items on the agenda. The social distancing means that we will be spacing chairs at least six feet apart and asking attendees not to move the chairs," Verbrugge explained.
Bloomington's Human Rights Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16, and Sustainability Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, have been canceled.
All parks and recreation activities and Artistry programs and events have also been canceled through March 22.
Pond House activities at Pond-Dakota Mission Park scheduled for March 15 and 22 are canceled.
“Because this situation is evolving, the city will be evaluating the closure of facilities and cancellation of events and activities on a week-by-week basis,” according to the city’s announcement. Bloomington Civic Plaza and other city facilities, with the exception of Bloomington Ice Garden and Creekside Community Center, will continue to be open for business during regular business hours.
“The city of Bloomington is closely monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19 in order to protect the health and safety of our community. The city’s Public Health Division and emergency management director are in regular contact with coordinating agencies such as the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Bloomington is following the guidance of MDH on implementing community measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“At this time, MDH is recommending following a “minimal to moderate” level of mitigation as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). This includes implementing social distancing measures, reducing activities and canceling large gatherings of 250 or more people and any gathering of 10 or more people that include high-risk populations.”
The list of canceled events is available online at blm.mn/covid-info.
Education
Normandale Community College in Bloomington is suspending all classes, including online classes, and student activities from March 16-22.
Student services, including advising and counseling, admissions, financial aid, records and registration, student resource center and campus cupboard, will be available 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily during the week of March 16-22. All gatherings and events with more than 100 attendees that are scheduled to take place before May 1 are cancelled, as directed by Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.
Campus buildings will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the library open 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and computer labs open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington will remain open regular hours, but some employees will work remotely, when possible, beginning March 16. Didactic courses will be held online until March 30, and labs and methods courses that cannot be done remotely have been suspended until March 30.
Hennepin County Libraries will remain open regular hours, but library events will be canceled, meeting and conference room reservations will be canceled and fewer library computers will be available to increase the distance between computer users, according to the library system.
Retail and recreation
Bloomington’s water park hotel closed on Saturday afternoon in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Great Wolf Lodge announced that it would close all of its locations through at least April 1.
From the company’s statement: “While we’ve had no reported cases of COVID-19 and the CDC states there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools or hot tubs, after carefully reviewing the large gathering guidelines from government officials we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and pack members to close all of our resorts starting at 2 p.m. on March 15.”
Refunds were offered to guests affected by the closure and the company pledged to pay employees during the closure period.
The announcement came hours after a Mall of America attraction announced its temporary closing on Friday afternoon.
Crayola Experience at Mall of America in Bloomington closed its locations and stores for a two-week period at the close of business on March 13.
From the company's announcement: "The health and safety of our team members and guests are a top priority as we take these extra precautions in response to the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation."
Crayola Experience will offer guests a 30-day extension on all valid tickets.
Mall of America has suspend all common area events. The suspension does not include events that are held in private meeting areas or within tenant spaces.
The HardsMalta Festival and Pond Skim at Hyland Hills Ski Area, scheduled for March 15, has been canceled. But the ski hill remained open until 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
