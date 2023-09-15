A retired Minneapolis middle school teacher will discuss how she reduces the plastic packaging she purchases and uses in her home during this weekend’s League of Women Voters Richfield meeting.

Barb Wasmoen will discuss “Ditching the Plastic” during the meeting, which begins at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at My Credit Union, 345 E. 77th St., Richfield.

  

