Nativity of Mary School kindergarten teacher Kathy Daggett poses for a picture with student Isaac Heidgerken during a May 28 end-of-year car parade in the parking lot of the Bloomington school. Staff members of the school gathered for an hour while students passed through the parking lot to say goodbye to their teachers, marking the conclusion of a school year in which students finished their classwork at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the vehicles were decorated or displayed signs bearing messages to the school’s faculty and staff. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Fifth-grade teacher Holly Long, left, and music teacher Ben Wagner wave goodbye to students passing through the Nativity of Mary School parking lot. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Members of the Keehan and Schrader family packed the back of a pickup truck for the parking lot parade. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

