Bloomington residents may drop off large items and recyclable materials at the city’s west maintenance building this weekend.
Bicycles in any condition, cellphones, printers and VCRs are among items that may be dropped off free from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the maintenance building, 10500 Hampshire Ave.
Other items that will be accepted at no charge include paper for shredding, which will be conducted on-site, and scrap metal free of non-metal parts, including barbecue grills, bed frames, brass, lawnmowers with removed oil and gas, metal bed springs and shelving.
Items collected for a $10 disposal fee include air conditioners, computers and monitors, dehumidifiers, freezers, residential furnaces, garbage disposals, ovens, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, trash compactors, televisions, washers, dryers, water heaters and water softeners.
Mattresses and box springs have a $20 fee for each piece, and crib mattresses have a $5 fee. Car and truck tires have a $3 fee.
Items not accepted include batteries, carpets and pads, concrete and building materials, dirt, sod, rocks, yard waste, exercise equipment, furniture, general garbage, household hazardous waste, lamps, lawn furniture, leaf blowers, light bulbs, lumber, paint, railroad ties, toasters and vacuum cleaners.
