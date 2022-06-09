Edina Public Schools has hired Carrie Rutz as the district’s next transportation supervisor. Rutz brings 31 years of transportation experience in Minneapolis Public Schools, having held positions in all areas of the transportation process, according to a district news release.
Rutz is currently the manager for the Minneapolis district’s Special Education Transportation, a position she has held since 2015. Her responsibilities in the role include management, training and scheduling of special-education bus aides, training for new special-education drivers, problem resolution and customer support. Rutz also works with a team of Minneapolis Public Schools staff to establish best practices in the field of transportation, such as long-term strategic planning. She also developed special-education transportation training material and curriculum, the news release said.
Prior to the manager position in Minneapolis, Rutz worked in transportation scheduling for seven years, including scheduling busing for homeless and highly mobile students, regular and special-education students, and summer-school route assembly. She was also in charge of ongoing route maintenance, map maintenance and efficiency evaluations.
Rutz was also a Minneapolis Public Schools assignment dispatcher for 10 years. She began her career with the district as a school bus driver for seven years.
Outside of the Minneapolis district, Rutz has also worked on transportation planning, logistics and staffing for many large special events, including the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, NHL All Star Game Weekends in several cities, 1999 Pan-American Games in Winnipeg and the Daytona 500 Weekend in Daytona, Fla., for three years, the news release said.
Rutz holds an associate degree from Minneapolis Community and Technical College. “I am honored and excited to join the family at Edina Public Schools,” Rutz said in the news release. “Transportation operations is my chosen profession and I look forward to learning the existing system in Edina and getting to know everyone.”
She will begin her tenure with Edina Public Schools June 13. She enters a position vacated by longtime transportation supervisor David White.
