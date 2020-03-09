Rustica Bakery, an artisan bakery and coffee shop, is opening its newest location in Edina Friday, March 13.
Rustica Edina will feature a selection of sandwiches, salads and snacks in addition to its signature pastries, cookies, desserts, and bread. Additionally, this marks the debut of Rustica’s house-blend coffee, a batch brew developed in-house by Rustica’s staff.
“We’ve taken everything our customers love about the original location and created a space for our neighbors in Edina,” said Greg Hoyt, owner of Rustica. “Edina is a great market for a Rustica Cafe. We are a place where friends and family can gather. We’re thrilled to be part of this neighborhood and to introduce our first house blend to our guests.”
Guests can anticipate a similar look and feel to the Minneapolis cafe, with an updated look and familiar earthy vibe. In addition to a 60-seat dining room, a patio will open this Spring with seating for up to 24. True to its original location, seating will be a mix of cozied up high-tops, banquettes and a communal farmhouse table. Schoolhouse lights will hang in expansive street-side windows. Interior windows overlook a view of the action on Life Time’s soccer field.
“This is an exciting time for Southdale Center and the surrounding community,” said Southdale Center General Manager Judy Tullius. “We are in the midst of a ‘reinvention’ that’s making Southdale not just a great place to shop, but a mixed-use lifestyle center that includes the best of the best eateries like Rustica Bakery.”
The Southdale Rustica is located at 200 Southdale Center, Suite A, Edina, adjacent to LifeTime Work.
