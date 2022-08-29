The Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation’s 3rd Annual Runway for Hope fashion event will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Galleria in Edina.
The fundraising event includes a curated fashion show produced and styled by Grant Whitaker Creative, featuring fall fashions from Galleria stores. The evening will also include light bites and wine, a surprise raffle and a live auction.
Tickets are available at runwayforhope.givesmart.com. Individual seated tickets are $125. All proceeds benefit The Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation. There will also be an online-only silent auction the week prior to the event featuring salon and spa packages, restaurant gift cards, fashion retailer gift cards and more.
“The Hope Chest is excited to be back in person for its 3rd Annual Runway for Hope fashion event at Galleria,” Jamie Flaws, Executive Director of Hope Chest, said in a press release. “This year’s event will bring the best in local fashion, an amazing show, and most importantly raise critical funding to pay for patients housing and transportation to treatment while they undergo the fight of their lives.”
The money raised through the Runway for Hope event will help support the various programs that provide assistance to those touched by breast cancer. The funds will be combined with money raised through other fundraising and the revenue stream from the Orono/Navarre retail store, which raises money through the sale of donated, very upscale furniture, accessories and clothing.
Sponsorships are available by contacting Kira Johnson at The Hope Chest, at 612-859-1977. All event proceeds benefit the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation.
