The Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation’s 3rd Annual Runway for Hope fashion event will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Galleria in Edina.

The fundraising event includes a curated fashion show produced and styled by Grant Whitaker Creative, featuring fall fashions from Galleria stores. The evening will also include light bites and wine, a surprise raffle and a live auction.

Load comments