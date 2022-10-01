The Rotary Clubs of Edina and Edina Morningside are hosting a race and equity series with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
The second part of the series, “Leading Diverse Organizations,” will be held noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave. Tiffani Daniels and Ron Feldman will lead a discussion on the business case for diversity in the workplace.
Daniels is the managing director for the Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity, where she is responsible for building the organization’s strategy, structure and operational plans to address racial disparities in Minnesota. She has spent more than a decade in the Twin Cities, launching her career in advertising at global agencies BBDO Worldwide and McCann Worldgroup.
As a brand manager for General Mills, she led growth for Wheaties, LARABAR, FiberOne and more. Beyond her official roles, she has always advocated for underrepresented groups, including her work as Chief Operating Officer for anon-profit focused on Black and Latinx undergraduate students, and a programming development lead for General Mills’ Black Employees, a news release said. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree from the University of Michigan.
Feldman is first vice president and chief operating officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, where he leads bank operations, including finance and budgeting, strategic planning, workforce and talent development and performance against strategic objectives. Since joining the Bank in 1995, Feldman has served as a senior officer for Supervision, Regulation and Credit and has run the Financial Services Support Office, which assists in the oversight of the Federal Reserve’s financial services.
He has a bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s degree from the Maxwell School, Syracuse University, where he was a university fellow. He is a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration.
Cost for the luncheon is $23. Those who are interested but cannot attend in person may participate for free via Zoom. Reservations are required and can be made online at RotaryClubofEdina.org.
At the meeting, the Rotary clubs will collect new and gently used winter coats, hats and caps, mittens and gloves, sweaters and sweatshirts for Involve MN to distribute to the homeless this winter.
