The Rotary Clubs of Edina and Edina Morningside are hosting a race and equity series with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

The second part of the series, “Leading Diverse Organizations,” will be held noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave. Tiffani Daniels and Ron Feldman will lead a discussion on the business case for diversity in the workplace.

