The foundation of the Rotary Club of Edina recently awarded a grant of $2,500 to the My Very Own Bed organization, according to a press release.
Minneapolis-based My Very Own Bed provides beds to children throughout the Twin Cities metro area moving into stable housing. The grant will be used to support the purchase of 18 beds for children who would otherwise sleep on a floor or share a bed with a family member.
My Very Own Bed delivers the beds to homes shortly after families move in. With each delivery, My Very Own Bed looks to provide a “Dream Kit” of bedding, a book and a stuffed animal.
In early June, Rotarians collected 36 sets of sheets, 21 blankets, 21 stuffed animals, 16 pillows and 14 mattress pads and helped with some deliveries.
“We are still planning to reach 1,200 children this year, so every item is essential in helping us meet this goal,” My Very Own Bed’s Meg Hobday said of the donation. “We feel so blessed to be part of the great work your club is doing, locally and internationally.”
New Rotary Club of Edina President Michael Stanzak has chosen to honor those who speak at weekly club meetings in 2021-22 by donating money to My Very Own Bed in their names.
Money for grants awarded by the Edina Rotary Foundation and speaker gifts is raised at an annual fall fundraiser and gala and through donations made throughout the year.
