The foundation of the Rotary Club of Edina recently awarded a grant of $3,000 to the Edina Fire Department.
The Edina Fire Department used the grant to purchase an EleGARD, a device that is part of paramedics’ bundle of care to help increase positive outcomes after sudden cardiac arrest by decreasing intracranial pressure while increasing cerebral and coronary blood flow.
This results in fewer neurological issues in survivors, according to an Edina Rotary press release. With the Edina Rotary Foundation donation, the Edina Fire Department now has an EleGARD in each of its ambulances.
“The bundle of care is most effective if all the pieces are used in rapid conjunction with each other, and the EleGARD is a key contributor,” Emergency Medical Services Chief Ryan Quinn said in the press release. “After years of relatively stagnant resuscitation rates, we are beginning to see increases in neurologically intact survival rates – not just in Edina, but in other communities across the county that have begun to use this bundle of care. ”
So far in 2021, the Edina Fire Department has responded to more than 30 cardiac arrests. Quinn said the vast majority of the resuscitations utilizes the EleGARD in conjunction with the remaining bundle of care.
The department’s overall discharged-from-hospital rate, according to the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival – or CARES – is 25%. The national data for the same metric from CARES is 6.9%.
Money for grants awarded by the Edina Rotary Foundation is raised at an annual fall fundraiser and gala and through donations made throughout the year.
