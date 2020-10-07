The foundation of the Rotary Club of Edina will provide $500 for a future Cambia Hills playground and park in East Bethel.
The project, which is being led by the Rotary Club of Brooklyn Park, is to build a play ground and “thinking” park on two sides of a recently-opened psychiatric residential treatment facility in the northern Twin Cities metro area. The playground and park would be facing the units where children are living as patients.
The facility opened in March and serves children ages 6-17 with complex mental health conditions. Medically managed care is provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Besides a Little Tykes commercial playground, the project includes swings, benches, butterfly-attracting perennials, a raised vegetable garden, picnic tables, shaded structure, basketball half-courts. The Rotary Club of Edina is just one of a handful of clubs supporting the project.
“Children’s mental illness and their successful treatment is a key component of a successful future for (the greater Twin Cities metro),” said Lisa Jacobson, director of development and communications for Cambia Hills. “With a rise in children’s suicide rates and a greater need for our schools to provide on-site mental health services, the need for Cambia Hills grows each day.”
Money for grants awarded by the Edina Rotary Foundation is raised at an annual fall fundraiser and gala and donations made throughout the year.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Edina, visit edinarotary.org. For more information about community service local funding, contact director Kelley Burnett at 612-770-8855 or kburnett@amfam.com.
