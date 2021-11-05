Members of Edina Morningside Rotary Club and Edina Rotaract sorted 12,500 pairs of gloves and hats into separate orders for pick up Oct. 30 by participating Rotary Clubs as part of the 2021 Warm Hands Warm Heads Warm Hearts event.
These gloves and hats will be donated to local nonprofit organizations throughout the Twin Cities metro, according to a Edina Morningside Rotary news release.
Ted Field, member of Edina Morningside Rotary Club, created the initiative 28 years ago and managed it for 25 years before Paul Nelson, another member, took it over.
Warm Hands Warm Heads Warm Hearts has donated more than 560,000 pairs of gloves and hats through Rotary clubs in the area over those years, the news release said.
For information about Warm Heads Warm Hands Warm Hearts and about Edina Morningside Rotary Club and Edina Rotaract, go to emrotary.org.
