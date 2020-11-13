The foundation of the Rotary Club of Edina recently funded an international grant that will provide $2,500 for water projects in India.
India is facing a major water crisis, according to a Rotary Club of Edina press release. It is projected that in the near future, 21 major cities in India will run out of ground water. The situation is worse for farmers in tribal areas, mostly on hills. They get enough water during the monsoon season to grow one crop. However, the rainwater from the monsoon season flows down the hill and is not harvested, so streams and wells dry up after March. Water distribution systems and a catch dam in tribal areas may help address the problem.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is leading a project to build three water distribution systems and one catch dam in India. The water distribution systems will be built in Bhokaricha Pada, Ukshipada and Jangalpada, Jawhar, and the catch dam will be built in Beriste-Bijwadi, Mokhada.
The total project is estimated to cost $73,400. Funds are coming from several Rotary clubs in the area and India, Rotary International District 5950 and The Rotary Foundation. The project is scheduled to start in January and be complete by May 2021.
Money for local and international grants awarded by the Edina Rotary Foundation is raised at an annual fall fundraiser and gala and donations made throughout the year.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Edina, go to edinarotary.org. For more information about international service, contact director Bonnie Sue Rolstad, 651-271-7940 or bjrolstad@aol.com.
