The Edina Rotary Foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations in Edina and its contiguous communities for grants to be used for capital purchases.
Applications are due Nov. 15.
Each year, the Rotary Club of Edina raises money at a fall fundraiser to support its projects and award grants. Each year, about $100,000 is raised for the club’s service projects and local and international grants, according to a Rotary press release.
The committee in charge of the grant process favors grant requests for projects that are tangible and self-perpetuating, will be completed in Edina or a bordering community, create partnerships with other organizations, provide benefits to many and can be leveraged over time.
After a grant application is submitted, it is assigned to a member of the committee for review. The committee makes recommendations to the foundation’s Board of Directors, which makes the final decision on all awards. Awards are expected to be made early next year.
Recent grant recipients include Abbey’s Hope, ACES, Assistance League of Minneapolis, Cornerstone, Edina Give and Go, Every Meal, First Tee – Minnesota, Fraser, Hallie Q Brown Community Center, Hearts and Hammers, Help At Your Door, Hope Academy, Humanity Alliance, Hunger Related Events, Inner City Christian Ministries, Involve MN, JCS Affective Sober Living, MAD DADS, My Very Own Bed, Northside Boxing Club, Oasis for Youth, Open Arms of Minnesota, Pillsbury United Communities, Summit Academy, Way to Grove and YMCA of the North.
