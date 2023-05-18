Thousands of children and adults in remote villages of Tanzania will see a brighter future with improved access to medical eye care examinations, screenings and provision of prescription eyeglasses, thanks to a $20,000 humanitarian grant project sponsored by the Rotary Club of Edina with support of local clubs in Rotary District 5950, Dodoma (Tanzania) and Tanzania Health Partners.

Tanzania, an East African country with a population of nearly 62 million, has a high incidence of blindness, lacking access to medical screening, diagnosis and eye care treatment. In some cases, villagers in remote areas would walk two or three days to visit medical staff at the full-service Dodoma Christian Medical Center in the capitol city, which has a population of 250,000. If prescription lenses were required, the patients would walk home and return three weeks later to the city for their eyeglass fittings.

