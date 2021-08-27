The Rotary Club of Edina will host the third-annual Edina Car Show noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Southdale Center.
The Edina Car Show will be held rain or shine in the parking lot in front of the old Herberger’s store. The event will feature collector cars, including classic, vintage and exotic models. Key Cadillac, the dealer sponsor of the event, will also have new models on display.
Restrooms and food are available inside the shopping mall.
The event is free for spectators. Car owners can participate for $10 with advanced registration or $20 at the gate. Prizes will be awarded for the top five cars, as well as Best in Show (People’s Choice) and Best in Show (Owners’ Choice).
The Rotary Club of Edina organizes the Edina Car Show with support from the Northstar Cadillac Lasalle Club, Edina Chamber of Commerce, Explore Edina and Southdale Center. Besides Key Cadillac, sponsors are Josh Sprague of Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, Grandview Tire & Auto, Tradition Mortgage and Stiles Financial Services.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Edina Rotary Foundation.
Those interested in displaying their classic, vintage or exotic car or motorcycle should visit edinacarshow.com for more information and to register. Car show parking and setup will take place 10 a.m. to noon the day of the event.
For more information about the event, visit edinacarshow.com or contact Josh Sprague, 612-501-0252 or josh@joshsprague.com.
