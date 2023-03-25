The Rotary Club of Edina seeks nominees for the 16th-annual “Chrysanne Manoles Women In Leadership Award.”
Reflecting society in 1905, the Rotary organization was limited to male members and remained so officially until 1989, when the Council on Legislation, Rotary’s parliament, voted to eliminate the male-only provision, opening up membership to qualified women across the world. However, the forward-thinking Rotary Club of Edina welcomed its first female member, Chrysanne Manoles, a year earlier in 1988. Manoles continues to be active in rotary.
In Manoles’ honor and to celebrate the work of women in the community, the Rotary Club of Edina established an annual women’s leadership award in 2008. Previous winners include Dr. Laurel Wills, Ann Byrne, Donna Tilsner, Katey Taylor, Kim Foote, Kris Marshall, Lauren Morse-Wendt, Lexi Reed Holtum, Hope Melton, Kathy Rendleman, Melody Zhou and Betsey Nimmo.
Nominees cannot be current rotarians and must live, work or volunteer in Edina. Female nominees must demonstrate Rotary’s “Four Way Test” of the things we think, say or do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
To nominate a woman for the prestigious award, submit a one- or two-page letter explaining how the person demonstrates the Four Way Test and what she does in the community outside of any professional position she holds.
Letters should be sent to jbennerotte@EdinaRotary.org or Rotary Club of Edina, 4801 W. 50th St., Edina, MN 55424. Letters must be postmarked by Saturday, April 15.
The 2023 Chrysanne Manoles Women In Leadership Award will be announced at the May 11 meeting of the Rotary Club of Edina.
For more information about the Women in Leadership Award, contact Past President Jennifer Bennerotte, 612-201-3467 or jbennerotte@EdinaRotary.org.
