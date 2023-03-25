The Rotary Club of Edina seeks nominees for the 16th-annual “Chrysanne Manoles Women In Leadership Award.”

Reflecting society in 1905, the Rotary organization was limited to male members and remained so officially until 1989, when the Council on Legislation, Rotary’s parliament, voted to eliminate the male-only provision, opening up membership to qualified women across the world. However, the forward-thinking Rotary Club of Edina welcomed its first female member, Chrysanne Manoles, a year earlier in 1988. Manoles continues to be active in rotary.

