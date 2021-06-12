The Rotary Club of Edina recently presented two $1,500 scholarships to students at Edina High School.
The Rotary Club of Edina presents scholarships to graduating Edina seniors who exemplify the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and have participated in Rotary programs such as Camp Enterprise, Camp RYLA, the fall ethics seminar, Vocational Ethics Day, youth exchange, Edina Rotary Global Scholars or the Interact Club of Edina. This year’s scholarships were presented to Divya Danthuluri and Allison Koester.
Divya was part of the Interact Club of Edina for three years and served as its treasurer and vice president. She spent four years on the girls’ badminton team and is involved in the orchestra. She is a Hornet Mentor and Leadership Cabinet member, a 212 Leadership member and Edina Education Fund student board member. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin to study biomedical engineering or public health.
Allison was also part of the Interact Club of Edina for three years and participated in the Rotary’s fall ethics seminar. She is a member of the band and volunteers with Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People and Loaves and Fishes. A National Merit Finalist and Edina Scholar, Allison will attend Cornell University, where she will study physics.
The scholarships were presented May 28 at a local scholarship breakfast organized by the Edina Education Fund.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Edina’s scholarship program, contact club Past President Jennifer Bennerotte, 612-201-3467 or jbennerotte@edinarotary.org.
