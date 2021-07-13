The Rotary Club of Edina recently presented a scholarship to a graduate of Edina High School, Aashna Kumar.
The Rotary Club of Edina presents scholarships to graduating Edina seniors who exemplify the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and have participated in Rotary programs such as Camp Enterprise, Camp RYLA, fall ethics seminar, Vocational Ethics Day, youth exchange, Edina Rotary Global Scholars or the Interact Club of Edina.
Throughout high school, Kumar participated in the Interact Club of Edina, serving as president in 2019-20 and secretary in 2020-21.
She graduated as an Edina Rotary Global Scholar and attended several Rotary Club of Edina meetings as a student guest.
“Rotary has done nothing but provide me opportunities to grow,” Kumar wrote in her scholarship application. “Its values and programs have benefitted me by setting me on a course to lead a fulfilling and successful life.”
Two other scholarships were presented to Divya Danthuluri and Allison Koester May 28 at a local scholarship breakfast organized by the Edina Education Fund.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Edina’s scholarship program, contact club Past President Jennifer Bennerotte, 612-201-3467 or jbennerotte@edinarotary.org.
