For many November hopefuls, next week is simply another week on the campaign trail. In several races, next week’s primary election will determine if there is a trail to November.

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, for Bloomington and Richfield Primary Election voters who have not exercised the option of voting early. Voters in both cities will help trim the field in a pair of Hennepin County races. Democratic-Farmer-Labor voters in a portion of Bloomington will help decide which candidate advances to the November ballot in a Minnesota House of Representatives primary, while voters in Richfield will narrow down the choices for one Richfield City Council seat, as well as their Firth Congressional District seat in the U.S. House or Representatives.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments