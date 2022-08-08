For many November hopefuls, next week is simply another week on the campaign trail. In several races, next week’s primary election will determine if there is a trail to November.
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, for Bloomington and Richfield Primary Election voters who have not exercised the option of voting early. Voters in both cities will help trim the field in a pair of Hennepin County races. Democratic-Farmer-Labor voters in a portion of Bloomington will help decide which candidate advances to the November ballot in a Minnesota House of Representatives primary, while voters in Richfield will narrow down the choices for one Richfield City Council seat, as well as their Firth Congressional District seat in the U.S. House or Representatives.
And all voters will have a chance to help narrow down the field in up to three statewide races. Voters may only vote for candidates from one party on the partisan portion of their ballot, and candidates from the DFL, Republican, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis and Legal Marijuana Now parties have two or more choices for their party’s governor and lieutenant governor candidate in November.
Democrats and Republicans will also have options to vote for a candidate in primary races for attorney general and secretary of state. In West Bloomington, Democrats will choose between Andrew Carlson and Steve Elkins as their party’s candidate in November representing the new House District 50B in the Minnesota Legislature. Both candidates are currently serving in the House and were paired in the same district as a result of Minnesota’s legislative and congressional boundary redistricting earlier this year.
In Richfield, four candidates – Sharon Christensen, Husniyah Dent Bradley, Babatunde (Tunde) Famodu and Gary Gillet – are seeking the city’s at-large council seat, and two will advance to November’s ballot.
Richfield Democrats and Republicans will also have an opportunity to vote for their party’s candidate for the Fifth Congressional District election in November. Four candidates are challenging incumbent Ilhan Omar on the DFL ballot while three Republicans are campaigning to advance to the November election.
Voters in both cities will narrow the field to two candidates in two nonpartisan Hennepin County races. Six candidates are seeking the open county attorney’s seat while three candidates are seeking the open county sheriff’s seat.
Heading to the polls
To vote in the election, residents must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days as of Election Day and maintain a residence at the address on the voter registration application. Voters must re-register if they have moved to a different address, changed their name or have not voted once within the past four years.
Registration at the polls is available on Election Day. To register, voters must have an authorized proof of residence, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or receipt of either with a current address located in the precinct. Also accepted as proof of residence is a valid Minnesota identification or receipt with the voter’s current address in the precinct, a registered voter from the precinct who can vouch for the applicant, registration in the same precinct indicating a previous name or address, a mailed notice from the registration office indicating late registration or a tribal identification with the name, address, signature and picture of the applicant.
Voters may also register with a photo identification and a current bill. Accepted photo identifications include a Minnesota driver’s license or identification, a Minnesota post-secondary student identification, a tribal identification, a U.S. military identification or a U.S. passport. Current bills – such as a utility bill, rent statement dated within 30 days of the election or a student fee statement – are accepted if they show the voter’s name and address in the precinct.
Early voting
Primary voting by mail and in person is underway, and residents in both cities may vote in advance at their city hall through Aug. 8.
In-person advance voting is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 8 at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, and Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Advance voting is also available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and will be available until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Where to vote
Election Day voters will head to one of 31 polling places in Bloomington and one of nine polling places in Richfield.
