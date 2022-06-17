Cara Rieckenberg will be the next principal at Highlands Elementary School, according to an Edina Public Schools news release.
Rieckenberg brings 14 years of leadership experience in programs focused on STEAM and environmental education. She was also selected as the Edina Teacher of the Year this spring by the Edina Chamber of Commerce and more recently, honored with the first-ever Big River Teacher Award by the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area.
STEAM refers to programming that focuses on science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.
Rieckenberg has been a continuous progress teacher at Highlands for the past two years. Prior to that, she was the STEAM program coordinator at the School of Engineering and Arts in Golden Valley for eight years. Her responsibilities included leading the magnet school, overseeing implementation of STEAM curriculum, and development of partnerships with STEAM-related professionals statewide.
Rieckenberg acquired numerous grants that directly impacted classroom teaching. Under her leadership, the school was awarded a National Blue Ribbon in 2018, and a National Green Ribbon in 2020, the news release said.
Rieckenberg also spent six years as the environmental education coordinator in the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District, led trips to Belize in Central America as a marine biologist instructor for International Zoological Expeditions, and served as a consultant for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Rieckenberg is also an adjunct professor at St. Catherine University, Hamline University and St. Thomas University.
Rieckenberg holds a bachelor’s degree in animal ecology from Iowa State University, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Minnesota State University-Mankato, a master’s degree in experiential education from Minnesota State University-Mankato, and an educational doctorate of leadership from the University of St. Thomas. She will begin her new role at Highlands July 1.
