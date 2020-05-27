Rebuilt structure will hold up to harsh conditions
There has been a void at Wood Lake Nature Center since last spring: The boardwalk cutting through the center of the marsh has been closed to the public. That all changed on the morning of Tuesday, May 19, when the ribbon was cut and the newly-constructed boardwalk was officially opened to the public.
Having been exposed to the elements for many years, a confluence of environmental conditions in April 2019, including unseasonably high rain accumulations and heavy winds, ripped the boardwalk from its moorings, making it unsafe for visitors to traverse.
Planning for a new boardwalk began immediately.
“The process to re-build the boardwalk went as smooth as possible, in light of extreme water fluctuations, working on the ice in the winter, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Recreation Services Director Amy Markle said. “Overall, we are happy with the new boardwalk and are excited for the community to experience it and for the nature center staff to be able to utilize it again for the many environmental education classes they conduct.”
The boardwalk repair and renovations took longer than expected. Because the new boardwalk was to be built in the winter and on top of the ice, it required time to settle into place as the ice thawed in the spring.
The new design will hold up to harsher environmental conditions, most importantly by adapting to greater fluctuations in water depth.
“Every time it rains an inch in Richfield, the water depth of Wood Lake’s marsh increases by a foot,” said naturalist Brianna Rodgers. “The posts of the new boardwalk go farther down into the marsh and the entrance and exit ramps provide a better transition to the trails no matter the water depth.”
The most noticeable differences in the new boardwalk is that it curves toward the south, and also has more than twice the posts holding it in place.
“Since the boardwalk has been out of commission, the number one question we get at the nature center is ‘when will the boardwalk be up and running again,’” nature center manager Paul Smithson said. “It is an iconic part of the Wood Lake experience and it has sorely been missed.”
Markle said that in the end, the park system feels complete with the boardwalk operational again.
“The boardwalk is one of the centerpieces of the Richfield park system. It is enjoyed by thousands of residents, students, and visitors to the city each year,” Markle said. “It provides users with a unique sensory experience of going into a wetland ecosystem and seeing, hearing, and smelling the vital natural world around them. Visitors are able to really see the habitat the marsh provides to dozens of wildlife species and learn how it functions to store and clean the water from the area watershed.”
Now, with the boardwalk back in place, Wood Lake Nature Center and its trails, feel complete once more.
– Courtesy of the Richfield Communications Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.