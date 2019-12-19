RI19coOshaughnessy1.jpg

Cynthia Kuntz and her sister, Camila Kuntz, participated in the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence in Washington, D.C., the first week of December. They were representing Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy, Kuntz’s son who was shot and killed in Richfield three years ago.

Says her visit was busy and emotional

Cynthia Kuntz and her sister, Camila Kuntz, both representing Justice of Jonathan O’Shaughnessy, recently attended the seventh annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence in honor of Cynthia’s son, Jonathan O’Shaughnessy, who was shot and killed in Richfield while walking home from an Independence Day event three years ago.

The National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence was hosted Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C.

“Gun violence is just so traumatic and the number of families affected by gun violence is overwhelming,” Cynthia said following the national vigil.

There were many foundations and groups that attended this event, including representatives from Everytown, Everytown for Gun Safety, Giffords, The Brady Group, Colorado Gun Owners for Safety, Sandy Hook Families/Survivors, Parkland Families/Survivors and many others.

RI19coOshaughnessy3.jpg

Cynthia Kuntz (right) and her sister, Camila Kuntz, (left) hold pictures of Cynthia’s son, Jonathan, during their visit to the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence held the first week of December in Washington, D.C.

Breakout sessions were held and topics covered included Implementation of Risk Protection Orders, the 2nd Amendment, gun safety and gun violence prevention.

“Enforcement of the laws is the main problem,” Kuntz said. “Closing the loopholes needs to change, securing guns in homes, mental health, and the list goes on and on. It’s amazing that the Senate didn’t pass HR8, HR9 and several other bills that have been on hold. With the violence that has increased in St. Paul and Minneapolis something needs to be done,” She added.

Cynthia and Camila met with aides of Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and Kuntz said they also met personally with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

RI19coOshaughnessy2.jpg

Cynthia Kuntz stands next to Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Party leader in the U.S. Senate, during her visit to the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence held in Washington, D.C. Cynthia was joined by her sister, Camila Kuntz.

“We discussed our story about Jonathan’s murder not being solved. We also gave ideas for events that Sen. Klobuchar and Sen. Smith could attend with Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy,” she added.

Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy and Survivors Lead are working on scheduling a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz.

“This annual vigil is always the first week in December on the anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. It is available to all victims and survivors,” Kuntz said.

The event featured music from Rosanne Cash, Johnny Cash’s daughter, and the guest speaker was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

RI19coOshaughnessy4.jpg

A picture of Jonathan O’Shaughnessy appears on screen during the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence held recently in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit the Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy Facebook page.

Load comments