Rep. Jean Wagenius, Rep. Jim Davnie and Sen. Patricia Torres Ray invite the public to a virtual town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The Facebook Live event will include a conversation about COVID-19 issues. (Submitted photos)

Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, Rep. Jean Wagenius, and Rep. Jim Davnie invite community members to attend a virtual town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, for a conversation about COVID-19 issues and other topics important to Minnesota Senate District 63.

The town hall is expected to run approximately 90 minutes.

Community members can join the meeting via Facebook Live, facebook.com/RepJeanWagenius.

The legislators encourage community members to submit questions ahead of time by emailing them to sen.patricia.torres.ray@senate.mn, rep.jim.davnie@house.mn, and rep.jean.wagenius@house.mn.

