Over the course of 16 years, Richfield Public Works Department Director Kristin Asher has worked to transform the city’s aging infrastructure to one that is recognized across the region.
Recently, the Minnesota chapter of the American Public Works Association recognized Asher with the Hugo G. Erickson Award.
The award recognizes a member who has provided years of service to the organization and has as assisted in furthering the chapter’s operations and goals.
“Kristin Asher has done so much to improve the city’s infrastructure and other public works department service offerings for the city of Richfield,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “Her winning of the Hugo G. Erickson Award just shows that she is a public works leader both inside and outside the city’s borders. We are very proud to have her on our team here in Richfield.”
Asher started with the city in 2004 as a project engineer. Over the next several years, she would assume the positions of assistant city engineer, city engineer and assistant public works director before taking the top position as public works director in 2014.
Her first major project after coming onboard with the city was the reconstruction of the Lyndale Avenue Bridge, which crosses I-494. At the time, that section of Lyndale Avenue experienced major traffic congestion and was a regular topic of concern amongst residents.
She is also the driving force behind Richfield’s adoption of a “complete streets” approach to infrastructure planning.
“Complete streets” is a road design approach that seeks to enable safe, convenient and comfortable travel and access for users of all ages and abilities regardless of their mode of transportation. Asher had been practicing this approach to transportation projects long before it became popular.
“When undertaking an important infrastructure project, I do not just want to make it better, I want to make it the best it can be,” Asher said.
“Residents are the experts when it comes to how they use a road, sidewalk, bike lane or trail. Without their input and expertise, our projects would not be half as successful and would meet far fewer needs. That is why we have created an extensive community engagement component for the planning of all infrastructure projects.”
During Asher’s tenure, the city has revitalized its infrastructure with an investment of nearly $100 million. These projects include the reconstruction of Lyndale Avenue, 66th Street, 76th Street, the Lyndale Avenue bridge and an 85-mile mill and overlay program.
She is not resting on her laurels though; she understands that a public works department is never done working to improve the life of the city’s residents. In the future, she plans to work with the county to address the state of Nicollet and Penn avenues, as well as revitalize Richfield’s underground utility infrastructure.
“Kristin has shepherded Richfield through projects that have transformed the city into a better place to raise a family or start a business,” said City Manager Katie Rodriguez. “I know that she will continue to deliver projects that will only further enhance the quality of everyone’s lives in the city for years to come.”
