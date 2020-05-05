Signs, words of encouragement, and the big yellow school bus highlight visits
There have been many surprises and disappointments the past month for all Americans, but none more stinging than those experienced by high school seniors locally, across the state and everywhere in America.
The shuttering of schools locally and across the state has left seniors set to celebrate their accomplishments without. The Academy of Holy Angels graduating class of 2020 has not been excluded.
That’s why staff and administrators decided this week to honor those seniors in a special way. The surprise came in the form of a visit to their homes by school staff via school buses April 30. Starting at 8 a.m. at the Richfield school, a small gathering of administrators, teachers and volunteers made their way onto 13 yellow school buses to begin a journey of surprise to deliver “Class of 2020” yard signs to the 160 seniors spread out across several Twin Cities suburbs.
The surprise deliveries have launched a month-long effort to honor and celebrate the school’s Class of 2020.
“The yard signs are very visual tributes to graduating seniors, and we at AHA want students, their families, and their communities to know that we celebrate their accomplishments,” AHA Principal Heidi Foley said.
The effort to honor this year’s seniors in light of the COVID-19 school closures was something all staff saw as an easy call.
“We are so very proud of our graduates and are extremely happy for them with all the many opportunities that lie before them,” she said. “AHA students work extremely hard, and they deserve our recognition and celebration.”
The surprise visit to seniors living across the metro was both emotional and uplifting. Foley said the welcomed recognition was felt by both parents and students and offered an opportunity for staff to represent the school in the community.
“It has been too long since our community has seen the familiar yellow school buses travel our roads,” Foley said.
Initiating the surprise visits, the 13 school buses set out at about 8 a.m. from the school parking lot on a mission not only to deliver the yard signs, but to bring a bit of happiness to seniors.
It was President Tom Shipley who came up with the idea to use the school buses for the event.
“How fun for our students to see that big yellow school bus roll up in front of their homes with a celebratory sign and greeting,” Foley said.
Though the most important signs of the time were those bearing “Class of 2020,” the fact that social distancing was practiced also made it evident that we are living in different times.
While graduation is the highlight of the year for the school and all seniors, there have been several other events that have also been canceled since the outbreak.
“During this unprecedented time, AHA has canceled the prom, while the senior retreat and the baccalaureate Mass will be virtual events,” Foley said. “AHA’s leadership team remains open-minded and flexible with graduation plans. We intend to hold a memorable commencement ceremony for our students following state and health guidelines,” she said.
Plans to continue honoring graduates are being developed. Without a formal graduation and the rite of passage to the adult world, the seniors at the school are feeling the loss.
“AHA’s seniors, in particular, are feeling the tremendous loss of the end-of-year celebrations, classes, and of course the spring MSHSL season,” Foley said. “All students miss the daily interaction with their peers and teachers. Online learning is not the same as the dynamic in-school experience at AHA. However, I attest that the AHA online platform is well developed, and AHA’s teachers are working hard with up-to-date technology platforms and instructional techniques to keep students engaged and accountable.
“Any AHA students who struggle receive individual support from AHA’s teachers and counselors and learning variations and RTI specialists,” she continued. “These professionals are well-tasked to reach out to struggling students and help them organize and plan to keep current with their daily work and assessments and mark their daily engagement and attendance.
But the loss of the face-to-face experience has had a profound impact.
“We miss each other. AHA has a vibrant, healthy culture,” Foley said. “We thrive on our daily interaction and camaraderie. We do our best to stay connected like everyone, and we look for ways to improve the experience by surveying our students, parents and teachers to check for measures of success and areas of improvement,” she added.
Without the chance for closure through year-end activities, school officials, parents, and especially the students are working through the emotions of the moment, knowing full well that they are not alone in this experience.
But Foley said that fact doesn’t make it any easier.
“It’s hard to end the year ‘virtually.’ The Leadership Team at AHA wants everyone in our AHA community and the Richfield, Edina, and neighboring communities to know that we appreciate and value our relationship with you. We’re in this together, and we couldn’t do it without you.”
